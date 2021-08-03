ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PIA-Sukuk-I declared security for maintenance of SLR

Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday announced that PIA-Sukuk-I will be an approved security for maintenance of Statutory Liquidity Requirement (SLR).

According to a circular issued by the SBP, in terms of Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Finance notification S.R.O. 746(I)/2021 dated May 31, 2021, the privately placed Sukuk to be issued by Pakistan International Airlines Company Limited (PIACL) under the title of PIA-Sukuk-I shall be an approved security for maintenance of SLR under sub-section 1 of section 29 of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962.

PIA reduces operational losses by 33.7pc

Further, SLR eligibility limit, ie, 7 percent on Public Sector Sukuk will be applicable on PIA Sukuk-I in accordance with the provisions of the Circular referred above.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) raised an amount of Rs5.7 billion by book-building process for PIA Sukuk-I at the cut-off price of one-month Karachi interbank offered rate (Kibor) plus 100 basis points.

PIA-Sukuk-I was the first corporate and government-backed Islamic bond of 2021, which can be used for SLR. PIA borrowed this amount for its permanent working capital requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PIA SBP sukuk State Bank of Pakistan SLR PIA Sukuk I Statutory Liquidity Requirement

PIA-Sukuk-I declared security for maintenance of SLR

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Taxation issues: Chinese co seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

OMCs denied stay: LHC asks federal govt to recover ‘illegal’ gains

July CPI inflation jumps 8.4pc YoY

FO regrets reports misquoting FM’s remarks on Taliban, IS

Death toll from floods in China rises to 302

Power projects under CPEC: PD asked to resolve issues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters