ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Pakistan

Illegal allotment of 581 plots: NAB files reference against GIEDA officials

QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau (BAB) Balochistan on Monday filed a reference in an investigation into the...
APP 03 Aug 2021

QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Monday filed a reference in an investigation into the illegal allotment of 581 plots by top officials of Gwadar Industrial Estate and Development Authority (GIEDA) for causing huge loss to the national exchequer.

Former managing director GIEDA Ahsan Mehboob, General Manager Waqas Ahmed, GM Industries Shahid and Nadeem Khosa and Consultant Muhammad Aslam Shah were nominated in the reference filed in the Accountability Court of Quetta, said spokesperson of NAB Balochsitan.

The accused violated the rules and regulations and caused irreparable damage to the exchequer through illegal allotment of commercial and industrial plots to their friends, relatives and unrelated persons.

It was revealed during the investigation that government lands in Gwadar Industrial Estate, which was set up to promote industry and trade in Gwadar, were allotted to people who had nothing to do with industry and trade.

Due to illegal allotment of the government commercial land allocated for industries and other commercial activities, the industries could not be set up in Gwadar that caused economic loss to the country as well as employment opportunities to the locals of Gwadar.

NAB Balochistan has submitted the reference in the accountability court of Quetta in the light of solid evidence against the accused.

It may be mentioned that the National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has also already filed another case of massive corruption in Gwadar Industrial Estate and Development Authority in the accountability court against the same accused.

accountability court Gwadar commercial activities GIEDA Ahsan Mehboob Waqas Ahmed Nadeem Khosa Muhammad Aslam Shah

