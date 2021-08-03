ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
CM tells Saudi envoy: Punjab to provide every possible facility to investors

Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy on Monday said the provincial government will provide every possible facility to the Saudi investors.

“Ease of business is ensured in Punjab and the wheel of the economy has started moving due to business-friendly policies of the PTI government,” the CM said. Terming the Saudi cooperation in the development of Pakistan as praiseworthy, he said that a conducive atmosphere is provided to foreign investors and Saudis can fully benefit from the vast investment opportunities in Punjab,

The CM said people of Pakistan have a spiritual and warm attachment with Saudi Arabia and they consider it as their second home. People of both countries are weaved in strong bonds of brotherhood and fraternity. The Saudi ambassador appreciated the steps taken for public welfare and the development of social sectors adding that people of both countries are conjoined in strong relations. Both the countries have supported each other as brothers and harmony and cooperation exists in different areas of bilateral interest, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

