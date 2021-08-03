2005 earthquake: Non-construction of razed schools irks SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday expressed grave concern over not constructing the schools, which were razed in the 2005 earthquake.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petition related to forced retirement of a female teacher of a primary school in Mansehra.

The bench, after hearing the arguments of both the parties, restored the lady teacher.

The Court said 16 years have passed since the devastating earthquake, but the schools in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) could not be reconstructed.

The Court, therefore, issued notices to the chief secretary, education secretary KP and director District Education Mansehra.

The chief justice noted that the KP government does not treat its teachers well.

He questioned why the schools were not reconstructed and said how the teachers could teach in the schools, which do not have a basic structure.

Justice Gulzar inquired where the billions of rupees of funds received from international donors in the aftermath of the earthquake were utilised.

Justice Mazahar remarked that when there is no basic structure in Mansehra then how the children of that area will receive education.

He appreciated the female teacher (petitioner) for getting an MA degree, despite the difficulties.

The KP Service Tribunal had converted the dismissal of the lady teacher from job into forced retirement.

The Peshawar High Court had maintained the Tribunal decision.

The case was adjourned until August 4.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has given approval to revise the rate of utility allowances (gas and electricity) of the Supreme Court employees.

The SC registrar has issued notification for increasing the employees’ utility allowance.

According to the notification, Grade 1-6 employees utility allowance has been increased from Rs4,500 to Rs6,000, for Grade 7-10 from Rs6,000 to Rs8,000, Grade 11-15 from Rs6000 to Rs10,000, Grade 16 rated revised from Rs6,000 to Rs12,000, Grade 18 utility rates changed from Rs7,500 to Rs18,000, Grade 19 rate increased from Rs12,000 to 21,000, Grade 20 the increase is from Rs12,000 to 24,000, and Grade 21 and above from Rs15,000 to Rs30,000.

