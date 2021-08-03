Violations of Covid-19 restrictions: Sindh empowers SHOs to take action

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department on Monday empowered the incharges of police stations to take legal action on any act in contravention of the orders of the Sindh government with regard to COVID-19 restrictions.

This was notified through an amendment order issued on Monday in connection with the earlier directives of July 30, 2021.

The order read that beside Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Labour Officers concerned as well as personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) not below the rank of Inspector Police (or equivalent rank for other LEAs), the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Makhtarkars and Officers Incharge of Police Stations are also empowered under section 3(l) of the Sindh, Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) to take legal action on any act in contravention of the COVID-19 restrictions.