Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) deserves a lot of praise for exceeding July 2021 tax collection target by Rs 71 billion. According media reports, the country’s principal tax collection agency has collected net revenue of Rs 413 billion during July, which has exceeded the target of Rs 342 billion by Rs 71 billion. Elated the performance of FBR, the PM has also expressed his happiness over its performance. He has, for example, tweeted: “The record collection of the revenue worth Rs 410 billion, which is highest ever in the month of July, 22 percent high than the target fixed for the month.” According to him, “this is a reflection of the government’s policies for sustained economic growth and revival.”

Having said that, I would urge the government that it must not lose sight of tax reforms in the target achievement revelry. The taxmen and taxwomen are still required to work harder to identify and bring to book all those who have been evading tax with impunity.

Saadia Rahman (Karachi)

