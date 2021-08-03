UBG urges Sindh CM to withdraw decision of lockdown

KARACHI: President of United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail and its Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari have urged the Chief Minister of Sindh to withdraw the decision of lockdown otherwise it will severely harm the economic activities.

They suggested to impose smart lockdown rather than closing down the entire city so that the people of poor section of the society may not face hardship.

Sharply reacting on the Sindh Government decision of imposing two weeks long lockdown in Karachi, which is a commercial and economic hub of Pakistan, they said lockdown would severely affect poor population of metropolis where hundreds of thousands of families depended on daily wages and small businesses.

They further said that the lockdown will not only cause negative impact on Karachi economic health but would ultimately affect the entire national economy.

In order to overcome the sever situation of Covid-19 they suggested to increase number of Corona vaccination centres and also increase the paramedical staff to inject Coronavirus vaccine to workers at their workplaces and common people at their homes.

Due to inadequate arrangement, scores of people gather outside vaccination centres in blatant violation of the SOPs for Covid-19, they said.

Pakistan’s export will also badly suffer from this lockdown as the export orders will be cancelled by the foreign buyers which is hardly affordable at this moment.

