Khubaib Foundation sacrifices 297 cows for poor

Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Khubaib Foundation, under its Qurbani program 2021, sacrificed 297 cows across Pakistan on the Eid-ul-Adha and distributed the meat among the needy and poor families.

According to details, total 22 cows were sacrificed for deserving families in Gilgit-Baltistan. Moreover, 45 cows were sacrificed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the deserving families of Haripur, Besham, and Waziristan areas.

In Punjab, the number of cows sacrificed was six for the deserving families of Hamzewala and Muzafargarh areas, while 12 cows were sacrificed in Islamabad-Rawalpindi.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, total 22 cows were sacrificed for the deserving families at Rara, Baagh, Dheer Kot, and the Muzaffarabad prison.

Cows were also sacrificed in Sindh and Balochistan (Tharparkar and Quetta) for the needy families. The foundation also sacrificed animals for the needy in Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Rohingya, and Somalia.

Khubaib Foundation takes care of more than 1200 orphans in its educational institutes countrywide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

