15-point agenda to be taken up: Cabinet to consider opening of PM House on commercial basis today

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Aug 3) will discuss country’s political, economic and geopolitical situation, especially Afghanistan in addition to measures taken to deal with Covid-19.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar will brief the Cabinet about the spread of Covid-19 in Sindh and other parts the country including Azad Kashmir.

To be presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Cabinet will consider 15 items agenda of different ministries including opening of Prime Minister House on commercial basis.

The Cabinet will consider and approve extension in exemption of duties on 61 items being used to deal with Covid-19. Chairman CDA, Amir Ahmed Ali will brief the Cabinet on removal of encroachments on Margalla Road.

The Cabinet will give powers to Ministry of Interior to issue prohibited and non-prohibited arms licences.

The Cabinet will consider handing over accused Javed Pervez to the United States of America (USA).

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and allocation of special seats under article 51 of Constitution are also in the agenda.

The Cabinet will be given briefing on economic indicators. Appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Single Window Company is also on the agenda.

The Cabinet will ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee taken in last two meetings and decisions of Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC).

