ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s naphtha crack extends losses, gasoline steady

Reuters 03 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s naphtha crack extended losses on Friday, tracking weaker crude oil prices, moving further away from more a than five-and-a-half-year high recorded last week.

Some buyers were also sidelined by the recent surge in naphtha prices, trade sources said.

The naphtha crack slipped to $133.35 a tonne on Monday, down from $138.05 a tonne in the previous session. On Thursday, the naphtha crack hit $142.60 a tonne, its highest since January 2016.

The naphtha crack has rallied in July amid firm Asian demand and tightening global supplies even as overall Asia-bound western supplies for August arrival are expected to be above the monthly average of 2 million tonnes.

Asia’s gasoline crack was largely steady on Monday at $8.76 a barrel, down 2 cents from Friday.

Traders are weighing recovering demand in the United States and Europe against concerns about weaker demand in Asia as rising COVID-19 cases and fresh curbs in places like Indonesia, Thailand and China could limit consumption of the motor fuel.

India’s daily gasoline consumption exceeded pre-pandemic levels last month as states relaxed COVID-19 related lockdowns while gasoil sales were low, signalling subdued industrial activity in July, showed preliminary sales data of state fuel retailers.

Daily sales of gasoline rose to 76,500 tonnes in July, a jump of about 3.6% over the corresponding 2019 period and 5.7% over June this year, preliminary industry data showed on Friday.

China’s factory activity expanded in July at the slowest pace in 17 months as higher raw material costs, equipment maintenance and extreme weather weighed on business activity, adding to concerns about a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Crude Oil COVID19 Asia’s naphtha naphtha prices

Asia’s naphtha crack extends losses, gasoline steady

Ghani blames US

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Taxation issues: Chinese co seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

OMCs denied stay: LHC asks federal govt to recover ‘illegal’ gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.