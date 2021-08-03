KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 308,947 tonnes of cargo comprising 243,366 tonnes of import cargo and 65,581 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Monday.

The total import cargo of 243,366 comprised of 111,553 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,404 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 13,984 tonnes of Canola, 6,149 tonnes of DAP, 21,520 tonnes of Pet Coke, 7,187 tonnes of Sugar and 82,569 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 65,581 tonnes comprised of 65,581 tonnes of containerised cargo, 894 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 12 ships namely Kmtc Delhi, Csl Sophie, Thorswind, Yamilah–III, Argeus, Oel Kedarnath, Aal Singapore, Teera Bhum, Chem Antares, Ningbo Express, Apl Florida and Independent Spirit have berthed at the Karachi Port on Monday.

Some 13 ships namely, Hyundai Busan, Lada, Aeon, Felixtowe Bridge, Ps Pisa, Onyx-I, Jal Siddhi, Northern Dexterity, Wan Hai 611, Thorswind, Kmtx Delhi, Chem Antares and Oel Badrinath have sailed out from the Karachi Port on 02-08-2021.

As many as 08 cargos namely, cosco Rotterdam, Meltemi, Oocl Genoa, Kota Nekad, Huyndai Privilege, Team Focus, Mohar and Fu Hai were expected to arrive on the same day.

As many as 9006 containers comprising of 5392 containers import and 3614 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1013 of 20’s and 1754 of 40’s loaded while 05 of 20’s and 433 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 675 of 20’s and 309 of 40’s loaded containers while 633 of 20’s and 799 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by nine ships to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Coal, Steel Coil and Palm oil, out of them, a general cargo carrier ‘Esperia’ sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and four more ships, Dorado, KOI, Port Estela and Al-Win Oldendroff are expected to sail from LCT, QICT, MW-4 and PIBT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 195,432 tonnes, comprising 144,921 tonnes imports cargo and 50,511 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,651 Containers (1,692 TEUs imports and 959 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

There are twenty one ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Gion Traders, Maple Harbour, Jasco Taicang, Al-Deebel and MSC Denisse & another ship Maersk Bentonville carrying Phosphoric Acid, Steel coil, Coal, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at EVTL, MW-1, MW-4, PGPCL and QICT on Monday (today), 2nd August, while two more container ships, Maersk Columbus and MSC Tianjin are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 3rd August-2021.

