ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

M&A rush, earnings power European stocks to new highs

Reuters 03 Aug 2021

LONDON: European stocks scaled fresh peaks on Monday, driven by dealmaking activity and strong results from Europe’s biggest bank HSBC, with a rebound in Asian stocks also helping set a bright start to August.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% to hit an all-time high of 464.5 points, with retailers, automakers and miners among the top performers.

British aero-engineer Meggitt soared 58.2% to hit a life high after US industrial firm Parker-Hannifin said it would buy the UK rival in a deal valued at $8.76 billion.

Among other deals, British asset management services provider Sanne Group jumped 7.9% after it said it could get a takeover bid from fund servicer Apex Group.

UK’s midcap index gained 0.6%, while the blue-chip FTSE 100 index added 0.8%.

In earnings, Asia-focussed lender HSBC inched up 0.5% after it beat forecasts for first-half pretax profit and reinstated dividend payments.

French insurer Axa gained 2.5% after it posted a 180% surge in first-half net income, while German rival Allianz tumbled 6.4% after US regulators started a probe relating to Allianz Global Investors’ Structured Alpha Funds.

Of the more than half of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported second-quarter results so far, 67% have topped profit estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

“Having reached all-time highs post 1Q results, the breadth of positive EPS revisions in Europe remains very strong both in absolute terms and versus peers,” European equity strategists at Morgan Stanley said in a note. “Europe now sees the best earnings revisions of all global regions.”

Meanwhile, a survey showed manufacturing activity across the euro zone continued to expand at a blistering pace in July, but supply bottlenecks sent input costs soaring.

Optimism around European earnings and economic reopening helped the benchmark STOXX 600 end July with a sixth straight month of gains despite concerns about inflation, soaring virus cases in Asia and a major regulatory crackdown in China.

British jet and auto parts supplier Senior Plc jumped 4.3% after it reported a first-half profit compared with a loss a year earlier.

Peer Melrose gained 6.2%, while Rolls-Royce added 3.5%.

The world’s second-largest brewer Heineken inched up 0.6% after reporting first-half earnings above expectations, but warned rising commodity costs would eat into margins.

German carmaker Daimler rose 2.2% after Goldman Sachs added the stock to its conviction list.

European stocks HSBC European STOXX 600 M&A rush earnings power

M&A rush, earnings power European stocks to new highs

Ghani blames US

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Taxation issues: Chinese co seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

OMCs denied stay: LHC asks federal govt to recover ‘illegal’ gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.