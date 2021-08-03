Dollar's rate in interbank market

ANL
28.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC
20.25
Increased By
▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL
25.10
Increased By
▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP
8.25
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO
10.14
Increased By
▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL
21.92
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL
26.75
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL
20.10
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL
8.94
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL
26.25
Increased By
▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL
42.62
Increased By
▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL
7.20
Increased By
▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL
21.40
Increased By
▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO
39.19
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL
3.86
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL
3.54
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF
44.00
Increased By
▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL
158.51
Increased By
▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE
7.20
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL
32.80
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL
11.04
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER
9.11
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL
22.95
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC
11.83
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK
1.76
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP
49.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE
15.80
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG
158.20
Increased By
▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY
40.00
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL
3.52
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
