KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (August 2, 2021).

======================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ======================================================================================================== As on: 02-08-2021 ======================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ======================================================================================================== Adam Sec. MRA Sec. A.Shah Ghazi Sugar 35,000 10.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 10.85 Khanani Sec. Fikree's (SMC) Attock Refinery 1,000 229.50 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. SAZ Capital 500 230.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 229.67 Fikree's (SMC) Azee Sec. Avanceon Limited 500 117.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 117.65 Adam Sec. MRA Sec. Engro Fertilizers 17,000 76.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 76.95 Sherman Sec. Tannu Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 155,000 130.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 155,000 130.00 Adam Sec. Fikree's (SMC) MCB Bank Ltd. 3,500 162.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 162.49 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. SAZ Capital Sui Northern Gas 2,500 50.21 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 50.21 Taurus Sec. First Nat. Equities Treet Corporation 400,000 55.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 55.73 Adam Sec. MRA Sec. United Bank Limited 5,500 125.06 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 125.06 Arif Habib Ltd. Insight Sec. Unity Foods Limited 500,000 40.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 40.14 ======================================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,120,500 ========================================================================================================

