BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 2, 2021). ==================================== BR...
03 Aug 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 2, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,121.31
High: 5,128.12
Low: 5,051.84
Net Change: (+) 67.80
Volume ('000): 196,573
Value ('000): 6,943,613
Makt Cap 1,173,555,123,295
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,201.07
NET CH. (+) 39.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,314.89
NET CH. (+) 62.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,595.61
NET CH. (+) 52.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,960.81
NET CH. (+) 21.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,628.97
NET CH. (+) 105.67
------------------------------------
As on: 02-August-2021
====================================
