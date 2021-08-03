KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 2, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,121.31 High: 5,128.12 Low: 5,051.84 Net Change: (+) 67.80 Volume ('000): 196,573 Value ('000): 6,943,613 Makt Cap 1,173,555,123,295 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,201.07 NET CH. (+) 39.65 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,314.89 NET CH. (+) 62.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,595.61 NET CH. (+) 52.96 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,960.81 NET CH. (+) 21.87 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,628.97 NET CH. (+) 105.67 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-August-2021 ====================================

