KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== Mian Textile Industries Limited 27-07-2021 03-08-2021 NIL 03-08-2021 (KELSC5) K-Electric Limited 27-07-2021 03-08-2021 United Bank Limited # 30-07-2021 06-08-2021 06-08-2021 Dolmen City REIT 31-07-2021 06-08-2021 3.3% (F) 29-07-2021 Image Pakistan Limited 02-08-2021 09-08-2021 75% R* 29-07-2021 TPLP roperties Limited # 03-08-2021 09-08-2021 09-08-2021 Hallmark Company Limited 03-08-2021 09-08-2021 NIL 09-08-2021 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 04-08-2021 10-08-2021 NIL 10-08-2021 Next Capital Limited ## 05-08-2021 11-08-2021 Nimir Resins Limited ### 09-08-2021 16-08-2021 Zephyr Textiles Limited # 10-08-2021 16-08-2021 16-08-2021 Service Fabrics Limited 13-08-2021 19-08-2021 1486% R 11-08-2021 Nestle Pakistan Limited 13-08-2021 20-08-2021 1150% (i) 11-08-2021 Husein Sugar Mills Limited 16-08-2021 23-08-2021 37.50% R*** 12-08-2021 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited 17-08-2021 23-08-2021 260% (i) 13-08-2021 Habib Bank Limited 12-09-2021 18-09-2021 17.50% (ii) 09-09-2021 Engro Fertilizers Limited 14-09-2021 20-09-2021 40% (ii) 10-09-2021 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited 15-09-2021 21-09-2021 240% (F), 13-09-2021 21-09-2021 Century Paper & Board 15% B Mills Limited 17-09-2021 23-09-2021 15% (F), 15-09-2021 23-09-2021 15% B Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 26% (ii) 20-09-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

