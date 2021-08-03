Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (August 2, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 02.08.2021 VALUE 02.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1243% PA 0.6258% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0961% PA 0.6539% PA For 12 months -0.0130% PA 0.8620% PA For 2 Years -0.0130% PA 1.3620% PA For 3 Years -0.0130% PA 1.6120% PA For 4 years -0.0130% PA 1.8620% PA For 5 years -0.0130% PA 1.9870% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 02.08.2021 VALUE 02.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1753% PA 0.5748% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1630% PA 0.5870% PA For 12 Months 0.0620% PA 0.8130% PA For 2 Years 0.0620% PA 1.3130% PA For 3 Years 0.0620% PA 1.5630% PA For 4 years 0.0620% PA 1.8130% PA For 5 years 0.0620% PA 1.9380% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 02.08.2021 VALUE 02.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3061% PA 1.0561% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2776% PA 1.0276% PA For 12 Months 0.2471% PA 1.1221% PA For 2 Years 0.2471% PA 1.6221% PA For 3 Years 0.2471% PA 1.8721% PA For 4 years 0.2471% PA 2.1221% PA For 5 years 0.2471% PA 2.2471% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 02.08.2021 VALUE 02.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1535% PA 0.5965% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1828% PA 0.5672% PA For 12 Months -0.1988% PA 0.6762% PA For 2 Years -0.1988% PA 1.1762% PA For 3 Years -0.1988% PA 1.4262% PA For 4 Years -0.1988% PA 1.6762% PA For 5 years -0.1988% PA 1.8012% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021