ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Russian rouble firms against broadly weaker dollar

  • The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% higher at 3,793.7 points
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened past 73 against a broadly weaker dollar on Monday, but its upside was capped by falling oil prices and limited risk appetite as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hinder global economic growth.

By 1129 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 72.86, edging towards a more than one-month high. It had gained 0.3% to trade at 86.62 versus the euro .

"The short-term target range for the Russian currency is 72.5-73.5 against the dollar," Sberbank Asset Management said in a note.

The rouble was one of many currencies supported last week by dovish rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve and that sentiment that continued into Monday.

The active inflow of non-residents' funds into OFZ treasury bonds was helping the rouble, said Dmitry Polevoy of Locko Invest, a trend that started last month.

Russian rouble steadies near 73 vs dollar

The Russian central bank lifted its key interest rate by a hefty 100 basis points on July 23. Expectations of that rate hike and the actual move sparked demand for OFZ bonds and a weekly inflow of foreign money into government papers reached its 2021 high.

A slight depreciation in the rouble was still possible against the backdrop of Russia's country risk and foreign investors' interest in developed markets, Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.1% at $74.57 a barrel but this did not stop Russian stock indexes, which are attracting foreign investors due to relatively high dividend yields, from rising.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.9% to 1,640.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% higher at 3,793.7 points.

Shares in steel pipemaker TMK were up 4.5%, jumping for the second successive session after its board recommended a dividend of 17.71 roubles ($0.2422) per share on Friday for the first half of 2021.

Rouble

Russian rouble firms against broadly weaker dollar

