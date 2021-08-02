ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
KSE-100 gains close to 400 points amid lower volume

BR Web Desk 02 Aug 2021

Setting aside lockdown concerns, the KSE-100 Index rebounded sharply to gain 398 points on Monday to settle near the 47,500 level, albeit with lower volumes.

At close, the KSE-100 Index finished with a gain of 397.96 points or 0.85% to end at 47,453.25.

The increase comes as market players shrugged off lockdown concerns and expressed optimism over higher tax collection during the month of July 2021 coupled with a lower CPI which clocked in at 8.4 % year-on-year as compared to 9.7% year on year in June 2021, said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

KSE-100 suffers 257-point fall as surge in Covid-19 cases takes toll

Sectors adding gains to the KSE 100 index included technology and communication (57.84 points), banking (55.39 points) and textile composite (49.06 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 399.09 million on Friday to 252.34 million on Monday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs9.25 billion, a significant decrease from Rs13.76 billion on Friday.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 16.85 million shares, followed by Hum Network with 15.98 million shares, and Byco Petroleum at 13.73 million shares.

Shares of 486 companies were traded on Monday, of which 352 registered an increase, 118 recorded a fall, while 16 remained unchanged.

KSE-100 gains close to 400 points amid lower volume

