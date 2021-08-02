Hong Kong stocks close on strong note

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares rallied Monday after last week's hefty losses as investors snapped up bargains, though they remain on edge over China's latest crackdown on tech and private tuition firms.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.06 percent, or 274.77 points, to 26,235.80.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.97 percent, or 66.93 points, to 3,464.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.15 percent, or 51.30 points, to 2,436.92.