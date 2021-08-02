Markets
Hong Kong stocks close on strong note
Updated 02 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares rallied Monday after last week's hefty losses as investors snapped up bargains, though they remain on edge over China's latest crackdown on tech and private tuition firms.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.06 percent, or 274.77 points, to 26,235.80.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.97 percent, or 66.93 points, to 3,464.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.15 percent, or 51.30 points, to 2,436.92.
