Czech embassy says in 'intensive communication' with Japan over Belarus athlete

  • The embassy made the comment in a email in response to questions from Reuters concerning sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

TOKYO: The Czech Republic embassy in Tokyo said on Monday it was in a process of "intensive communication" with Japanese authorities concerning a Belarusian athlete and was awaiting their response.

The embassy made the comment in a email in response to questions from Reuters concerning sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya.

Taken to airport against wishes: Belarusian sprinter

The Belarus sprinter said she refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games.

