ANL 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.83%)
ASC 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
ASL 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.69%)
GGL 42.36 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.61%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.36%)
MLCF 43.71 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.53%)
NETSOL 150.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.97%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PAEL 32.52 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.47%)
PIBTL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.84%)
POWER 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
PTC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 49.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
TRG 155.73 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.84%)
UNITY 40.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
WTL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,086 Increased By ▲ 42.5 (0.84%)
BR30 25,464 Increased By ▲ 248.46 (0.99%)
KSE100 47,250 Increased By ▲ 194.62 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,902 Increased By ▲ 65.12 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Brent oil may retreat to $73.87

  • On the daily chart, the contract is expected to fall to $73.50
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retreat to $73.87 per barrel, as it failed to break a resistance at $76.43 and also dropped below a support at $75.39.

The drop does not look like a pullback towards a falling trendline. Instead, it could be deep correction against the rise from $67.44.

The correction could be deep enough to extend to $72.64, to form a symmetrical part to the rise from the July 8 low of $72.11.

Brent oil may fall more to $67.14

A more bearish scenario is that the downtrend from $77.84 has resumed. Resistance is at $75.39, a break above which could lead to a gain into $76.43-$77.84 range.

On the daily chart, the contract is expected to fall to $73.50.

The fall is tentatively classified as a pullback towards $73.50. A further drop could be extended to $70.75.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

