ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
ASC 20.19 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.54%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.62%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.82%)
GGL 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.82%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.96%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.99%)
KAPCO 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.36%)
MLCF 43.71 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.53%)
NETSOL 151.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.14%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.4%)
PIBTL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.84%)
POWER 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
PTC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 49.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 156.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.02%)
UNITY 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
BR100 5,086 Increased By ▲ 43.24 (0.86%)
BR30 25,463 Increased By ▲ 247.71 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,249 Increased By ▲ 193.88 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,901 Increased By ▲ 64.42 (0.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
US oil may test support at $72.48

  • A break could open the way towards $71.32 or a lower level of $70.37
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $72.48 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall to $71.10.

The current fall does not look like a simple pullback towards a falling trendline, as it is too sharp and deep. Instead, it signals a reversal of the uptrend from $65.21.

The uptrend may resume, if oil stabilizes around $72.48 and rises towards $74.20. On the daily chart, the contract observes two sets of projection levels: one set on the uptrend form $57.25 and the other on the shorter uptrend form $61.56.

Oil consumption falling off the cliff

The nearest support is at $72.74, which looks vulnerable under the heavy attack by bears. A break could open the way towards $71.32 or a lower level of $70.37.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil asia oil

