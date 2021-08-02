Sports
IOC says looking into gesture used by US athlete Saunders on podium
- Saunders made the gesture on Sunday after taking her maiden Games medal in the shot put
02 Aug 2021
TOKYO: The International Olympic Committee is looking into the gesture used by US athlete Raven Saunders on the podium after she raised her arms into an X above her head, in one of the most visible individual protests at the Games so far.
The IOC is in contact with World Athletics, the international governing body for the sport, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a news conference on Monday.
Olympics: IOC to target Russia, Mexico and Kenya in doping tests
Saunders made the gesture on Sunday after taking her maiden Games medal in the shot put.
Loans for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Govt revises guarantee downward
IOC says looking into gesture used by US athlete Saunders on podium
IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs
WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'
Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar
Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes
Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM
Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities
Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers
Evergrande sells stakes in internet unit for $418m
Pressurising Gibbs is condemnable act: Fawad
Fires rage across southern Europe
Read more stories
Comments