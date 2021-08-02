ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
IOC says looking into gesture used by US athlete Saunders on podium

  • Saunders made the gesture on Sunday after taking her maiden Games medal in the shot put
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

TOKYO: The International Olympic Committee is looking into the gesture used by US athlete Raven Saunders on the podium after she raised her arms into an X above her head, in one of the most visible individual protests at the Games so far.

The IOC is in contact with World Athletics, the international governing body for the sport, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a news conference on Monday.

Olympics: IOC to target Russia, Mexico and Kenya in doping tests

Saunders made the gesture on Sunday after taking her maiden Games medal in the shot put.

