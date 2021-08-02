WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has commended a World Population Review (WPR) report for declaring Pakistan as the cheapest country in terms of living expenses.

In a tweet on Sunday, he quoted the annual report of World Population Review on Cost of Living Worldwide.

The report said that Pakistan emerged as a country the with a cost of living index of 18.58 having 225,199,937 population.

Pakistan the ‘most affordable’ country to live in the world: Report

He said Afghanistan is the second country with a cost of living index of 24.51 while India is the third one with a cost of living index of 25.14.

The Minister of State said cost of living index in Uzbekistan is 25.79, Nepal 30.69, Nigeria 31.75, Vietnam 38.17, Malaysia 39.46 and Brazil 42.64.

Farrukh Habib said the most expensive countries in the world in terms of cost of living include Cayman Islands with a cost of living index of 141.64, Bermuda 138.22, Switzerland 122.67 and Norway 104.49.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021