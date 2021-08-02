Futures spread increases by 1876bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 1876bps to 14.58 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 404.0 percent to 285.89 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 56.73 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 309.7 percent during this week and stood at Rs 12.93 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021