Trader shot over refusing cigarettes, cold drinks on credit

LAHORE: Three armed assailants shot at and injured a trader for refusing to give them cigarettes and cold drinks on 'credit' in Nawab Town police precincts in Lahore.

According to a CCTV footage that went viral on social media on Sunday, the trader, who identified himself as Javed, said that three suspects named Nadir Khan, Aqeel Khan and Ihtesham Khan came to his pan shop located in Nawab Town area and demanded cigarettes and cold drinks on credit.

Upon his refusal, the trader said the suspects opened fire at him and fled from the scene leaving him severely injured. Later, the Nawab Town police registered an FIR against the suspects and started conducting raids to apprehend them.

