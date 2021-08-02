ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Anti-Covid vaccination of policemen underway across Punjab

APP 02 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Sunday that Punjab police were performing its duties as a front-line worker for the protection of lives and property of people during the corona pandemic and several officers of the police force and many officers/officials have lost lives to coronavirus.

According to press release issued by Punjab police, he said the fourth wave of corona was very dangerous so the ongoing process of corona vaccination should be completed in all districts of the province as soon as possible so that police force would remain safe from the virus.

He said that supervisory officers should complete the vaccination of subordinate force under personal supervision and reports in this regard should be sent to the central police office regularly.

According to the report submitted to the IG Punjab, so far 21,812 officers and personnel between the ages of 50 and 60 have been vaccinated while 30,491 officers and personnel between the ages of 40 and 50 have been vaccinated against corona.

He said the process of vaccination of officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years was also in full swing and so far 65645 officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years had been vaccinated against corona while a total of 117,948 officers over 30 years of age had been vaccinated. The remaining force and staff are being vaccinated without interruption.

He said that besides district police in all districts, corona vaccination was also being carried out in Punjab Constabulary, Investigation Punjab, Special Branch, CTD, Traffic, SPU, PHP and other field formations. The IG Punjab stressed that all officers and personnel should ensure implementation of SOPs in all cases while on duty.

He further said that health and life of police officers and their families was of utmost importance to the police department as only by staying healthy they could better fulfill their responsibility of serving and protecting the people.

SOPs COVID IG Punjab Police Anti Covid vaccination of policemen

Anti-Covid vaccination of policemen underway across Punjab

Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM

Evergrande sells stakes in internet unit for $418m

Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities

WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'

IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs

Fires rage across southern Europe

Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar

Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers

Pressurising Gibbs is condemnable act: Fawad

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.