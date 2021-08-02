ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
Haleem visits families of PMT blast victims

APP 02 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Sunday reached out to the families of the victims of the July 22 explosion in a Pole Mounted Transformer (PMT) which claimed 10 lives. Sheikh expressed condolences with the families and assured them that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would support them to get justice by punishing the officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) who were responsible for the blast.

Later, while talking to media he said the corrupt and age-old system of HESCO and the prevalent culture of getting the transformers repaired from the private electricians became the cause of the incident.

"This was not an accident but a result of the criminal negligence which should be dealt with alike," he observed.

Sheikh, who is also Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said he would urge Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold accountable and punish the officers of HESCO who were responsible for that incident.

He said the concerned HESCO officials should be arrested and dismissed from services.

He criticized the Hyderabad police for registering the FIR in haste. "The police lodged the FIR when the families were busy in burying the bodies of their loved ones," he said, suggesting that the complaints of the affected families had not been included in the FIR.

Sheikh said even if HESCO was an organization working under the federal government, it ought to be criticized and blamed for its such failures.

He assured the affected families that he would personally meet the PM and convey their complaints as well.

He told the families that he was in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for party's electoral campaigning for the general elections there when that incident happened.

