'Restructuring of nullahs only solution to avoid urban flooding'

APP 02 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)/ Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Sunday said that we are on high alert to meet any emergency like situation due to urban flooding in Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that we hope the citizen should also be responsive and cooperate with WASA authorities at the time of evacuation. He said they are all prepared to face monsoon flash floods in next coming days and all arrangements have been finalized for the relocation of the people.

Replying to a question he said Nallah Lai passes through very congested area so its widening is another challenge to face adding he said around 1600 people were living around it to be saved from the damage. He said we had already provided compensation to victims and had removed many encroachments from there. He said so far low lying areas around the nullah were concerned we had dug wells to resolve the water issue.

Talking about future plan of action he said master and regional planning was underway to deal with urban flooding situation during monsoon season. He said due to bad structuring planning of towns nearby nullahs is causing blockage of flood water during the season and after restructuring of nullahs especially Leh nullah which was main watercourse of flood of twin cities problem could be solved permanently.

To avoid any unpleasant situation he said, authority launched pre-monsoon cleanliness digging campaign of main nullahs of the city every year and do aware people of urban flooding.

