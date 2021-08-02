K-Electric awarded 'Platinum Status' for trainee development

KARACHI: K-Electric has recently be en awarded with the highest status (Platinum) for trainee development stream by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for its globally recognized "Approved Employer Programme".

This recognition by the global body for professional accountants is an acknowledgement that K-Electric maintains high standards of their staff's training and development. It also reflects KE's commitment towards nurturing new talent and creating enormous growth opportunities for the country's youth. The platinum status also allows employers access to ACCA's world-class thought leadership, global network of top professionals and future-focused talent development and retention resources.

The announcement was made at a high-level award ceremony attended by the senior leadership of both the organizations at KE's head office in Karachi.

Speaking at the ceremony, K-Electric's Chief Executive Officer, Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, said, "We truly value the contributions ACCA's world-class talent is making as part of our team in supporting KE's mission and helping us in powering the city of lights. For us, our diversified Finance Trainee Program has always been a powerhouse of talent that fulfils our organization's unique talent needs".

Present at the ceremony were: Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO, KE; Sajid Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan; Muhammad Rizwan Dalia, Chief People Officer, KE; Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani, CFO, KE; Taimur Beiram Khan, Head of Business Development - South, ACCA; Mustafa Kamal, Director Finance and Head of Finance Trainee Program, KE; Ali Shan Ul Haque, Business Development Manager, ACCA; and Taha Edhy, AM Business Strategy, KE. Congratulating KE on attaining the coveted Platinum status, ACCA's head of Pakistan, Sajid Aslam, said: "The ACCA talent is trained to think strategically and solve complex problems through innovation and creativity. We are proud of our members for their contributions in keeping our partner employers ahead of the curve.-PR

