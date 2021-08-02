ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

K-Electric awarded 'Platinum Status' for trainee development

02 Aug 2021

KARACHI: K-Electric has recently be en awarded with the highest status (Platinum) for trainee development stream by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for its globally recognized "Approved Employer Programme".

This recognition by the global body for professional accountants is an acknowledgement that K-Electric maintains high standards of their staff's training and development. It also reflects KE's commitment towards nurturing new talent and creating enormous growth opportunities for the country's youth. The platinum status also allows employers access to ACCA's world-class thought leadership, global network of top professionals and future-focused talent development and retention resources.

The announcement was made at a high-level award ceremony attended by the senior leadership of both the organizations at KE's head office in Karachi.

Speaking at the ceremony, K-Electric's Chief Executive Officer, Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, said, "We truly value the contributions ACCA's world-class talent is making as part of our team in supporting KE's mission and helping us in powering the city of lights. For us, our diversified Finance Trainee Program has always been a powerhouse of talent that fulfils our organization's unique talent needs".

Present at the ceremony were: Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO, KE; Sajid Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan; Muhammad Rizwan Dalia, Chief People Officer, KE; Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani, CFO, KE; Taimur Beiram Khan, Head of Business Development - South, ACCA; Mustafa Kamal, Director Finance and Head of Finance Trainee Program, KE; Ali Shan Ul Haque, Business Development Manager, ACCA; and Taha Edhy, AM Business Strategy, KE. Congratulating KE on attaining the coveted Platinum status, ACCA's head of Pakistan, Sajid Aslam, said: "The ACCA talent is trained to think strategically and solve complex problems through innovation and creativity. We are proud of our members for their contributions in keeping our partner employers ahead of the curve.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

K ELECTRIC Association of Chartered Certified Accountants 'Platinum Status' trainee development K Electric awarded

K-Electric awarded 'Platinum Status' for trainee development

Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM

Evergrande sells stakes in internet unit for $418m

Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities

WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'

IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs

Fires rage across southern Europe

Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar

Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers

Pressurising Gibbs is condemnable act: Fawad

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.