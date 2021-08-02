ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Minister inaugurates water supply scheme for Mirpurkhas

PPI 02 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal while inaugurating the water supply scheme for Satellite Town Mirpurkhas and adjoining areas said that another promise made to the people of Mirpurkhas had been fulfilled.

The project will cost about Rs 80 million. Kishori Lal said that the PPP had always taken steps to fulfill basic needs of the people at their doorstep. The project will provide clean water to Satellite Town and its adjoining areas including Bhan Singhabad, Memon Para, Rewa Chandgarden, Loco, Merwah Bus Stand, Phatak and Mir Sher Muhammad Khan Talpur.

He said that the project would provide ample supply of clean drinking water to the residents of Satellite Town and adjoining areas. The provincial minister said that few months ago, a clean drinking water project for most parts of the city at a cost of over Rs58 crore had been completed.

Lal further said that with the completion of the project, through 24 inch water supply line from West Jamrao to Union Council No. 1 to 4 had been completed but some areas of Union Council 8 including Mir Colony, Yasin Ghauri Goth, Rahim Nagar, and Rafsar Town would also get the water.

He said that Phase 1 of the Mirpurkhas city-wide drainage project had been completed while the development work of the second phase had also been started. Lal said that opponents should work patiently and the journey of development and prosperity of entire Sindh especially Mirpurkhas would continue. The provincial minister said that work on more development projects for Mirpurkhas city would be started this year.

The provincial minister said that with the increase in the prices of petroleum products by more than Rs 11 per litre in the last one and a half months, the people were facing a storm of inflation. He further said that Niazi government did not launch any significant project in Sindh but only made false promises and accusations against the people while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would continue to lead the struggle for protection of public interest. He also appealed to the people to fully implement the SOPs announced by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus.

