Haleem terms Sindh govt as security risk

HYDERABAD: The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and central leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday lashed out at Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and termed his government as the security risk for the country.

While addressing press conferences at Jamshoro and Nawabshah, Haleem Adil Shaikh alleged that Murad Ali Shah and his government had become the security risk for the country for his dangerous decisions, adding that Shah was creating the hurdles in the completion of the Sukkur-Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway.

"The person, who imposed the lockdown without seeking the permission from the officials of NCOC, just wanted to stop the smooth sailing of the economic activities in a city like Karachi and this step was nothing but an open threat to the flourishing economy of the country" Shaikh noted.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister instead of ensuring the vaccination of the people against the deadly virus, had been doing politics on the directions of his boss Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"The Federal Government provided testing kits, ventilators and then the vaccines but the high-ups of the provincial government could not ensured the proper vaccination of the people" he said and held PPP rulers in Sindh responsible for the mess and their utter failure to even set up a single vaccination centre where people could be vaccinated in a proper manner in a conducive atmosphere.

'Murad Ali Shah and the incompetent Sindh Minister for Health had never bothered to tackle the issues and they even could not pay the salaries to the staffers they had hired to vaccinate the people at Expo Centre in Karachi instead they were involved in selling the

vaccines, which were provided to them by the federal government' Haleem Adil said and warned them to stop playing with the lives of the people.

He said that Murad Ali Shah after Covid-19 pandemic instead of handling the situations in a proper manner only got himself busy making money.

The rulers in Sindh falsely claimed to have provided ration among 2 million people but people of the province continued to face hunger and starvation due to lockdowns, he said and added that it was federal government of Imran Khan which had given Rs 65 billion to the people of Sindh through Ehsas Kifalat Program without any discrimination when

the people desperately needed the money to feed themselves and their kids. Murad Ali Shah and PPP rulers in difficult times only cried foul and did nothing for the starving people.

He asked PPP chairman Bilawal to desist from issuing the dangerous statements just to gain the cheap popularity, adding he claimed the PPP government in Sindh wanted to turn situations like that of Indian occupied Kashmir by imposing the lockdowns under a conspiracy.

Haleem Adil further said that on Saturday he witnessed ugly glimpses in Karachi during the lockdown and people were being humiliated by the Police at Kathore Bus Stop.

The people, who were unaware of the sudden decision of the lockdown, who were travelling to Karachi by buses were tortured by police personnel, he said and added that such ugly scenes reminded him of the grim situations of the Indian-held Kashmir.

Sheikh observed that the lockdown of one week in a city like Karachi would affect the economic activities in the whole country for many months.

He said insane rulers, who imposed such decisions, had become a security risk for the country.

The PTI leader said that corrupt PPP rulers, who had already failed to provide any relief to the people of the province, were now trying to snatch the morsels from the mouths of their people by imposing lockdowns. He said that there was no lockdown on stray dogs, which

were roaming and biting people, even in the hospitals, he claimed that outbreak of the hepatitis was killing people five times more than the virus but high -ups of Sindh were sitting cross-legged to address such core issues of the province. "The foul cries of Murad Ali Shah and the spread of the deadly virus were going on together for the past many months " he added, asking Murad Shah to stop the foul-play with the people of Sindh.

He said that Murad Shah, who was not looking in his senses during a meeting on Friday, made a conspiracy against the economy of the country by imposing a lockdown in the province.