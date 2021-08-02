Arshad Jamal elected UBG VP

KARACHI: Senior customs agents' leader Arshad Jamal has been elected as vice president of United Business Group (UBG). The announcement was made at a ceremony organized by All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA), North Zone, in Lahore, attended by leading businessmen and central leaders of the UBG attended it.

Speaking on the occasion, patron-in-chief UBG, S M Munir said that the UBG was playing its role and it would not leave the traders alone in critical situation. He said that the customs agents were important part of the UBG and the election of Arshad Jamal as vice president would further strengthen the group.

However, Iftikhar Ali Malik Chairman UBG said that customs agents had played a key role in raising issues related to facilitation of business community, especially in tax matters. Chairman APCAA Amjad Chaudhry said that the UBG was a true representation of the business community. He hoped that the APCAA would play its role in the upcoming FPCCI elections.

Later, Arshad Jamal thanked the UBG leadership for his election as vice president of the group, urging the business community to strengthen and support the group in upcoming elections to get their issues addressed on a priority.

