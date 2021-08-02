ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
11 Covid-19 vaccination centres to operate 24/7 in Karachi

Recorder Report 02 Aug 2021

KARACHI: In order to avoid overcrowding and public chaos, amid the emergence of the Delta variant of Covid-19 pandemic in the metropolis, the Sindh government on Sunday declared as many as 11 Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs), in all six districts of Karachi as mass vaccination facilities, will operate 24/7 throughout the week.

The provincial health department has notified the decision at a time when vaccination centres especially at Expo Centre and Khalikdina Hall have witnessed massive public rush for receiving Covid-19 doses and incidents of chaos were reported at vaccination centre at Lyari General Hospital.

The notification said, the mass vaccination will be held at the Dow Ojha Hospital in East district; Khalikdina Hall, JPMC and Lyari General Hospital in South district; Children Hospital, SG Hospital New Karachi, SG Hospital Liaquatabad in Central district; Sindh Government Qatar Hospital in West district; SG Hospital Murad Memon Goth in Malir district; and SG Hospital Saudabad in Korangi district, respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

