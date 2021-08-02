PIA signs MoU with SIH Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Islamabad inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of mutual collaboration on the 'Safe Skies' initiatives undertaken by both the organisations to protect the passengers during their air travel.

The MoU was signed between Chief Supply Officer PIA Air Commodore Jibran Saleem Butt and Chief Medical Officer, Shifa International Hospital Islamabad Dr Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque at PIA offices in Blue Area Islamabad.

Under this initiative, both PIA and Shifa International Hospital will collaborate with each other to develop products for the health and wellness of PIA customers. As a first step, Shifa International Hospitals will provide international standard sanitization kits for all travelling passengers on PIA flights. The purpose for the kits is to make travel further safe.

Present on the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated both the teams for coming together for a humanitarian cause. He also emphasised that PIA puts great importance to the safety of its passengers by ensuring adherence to Covid-19 related SOPs. He mentioned that flying, with SOPs in place, remains one of the safest travel alternatives during Covid-19. CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik highlighted that PIA is open and reaching out to partners in both Government and the Corporate sector, for forming partnerships and exploring synergies for the benefit of its customers.

Chief Medical Officer, Shifa, Dr Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque said that Shifa has been at the forefront to provide quality health services to the patients during the pandemic. Shifa remains determined to provide co-branded kits to PIA for onward distribution amongst its domestic and international passengers with a multi-layered surgical face mask and a custom made FDA approved hand sanitizer.-PR

