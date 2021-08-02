ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIA signs MoU with SIH Islamabad

02 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Islamabad inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of mutual collaboration on the 'Safe Skies' initiatives undertaken by both the organisations to protect the passengers during their air travel.

The MoU was signed between Chief Supply Officer PIA Air Commodore Jibran Saleem Butt and Chief Medical Officer, Shifa International Hospital Islamabad Dr Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque at PIA offices in Blue Area Islamabad.

Under this initiative, both PIA and Shifa International Hospital will collaborate with each other to develop products for the health and wellness of PIA customers. As a first step, Shifa International Hospitals will provide international standard sanitization kits for all travelling passengers on PIA flights. The purpose for the kits is to make travel further safe.

Present on the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated both the teams for coming together for a humanitarian cause. He also emphasised that PIA puts great importance to the safety of its passengers by ensuring adherence to Covid-19 related SOPs. He mentioned that flying, with SOPs in place, remains one of the safest travel alternatives during Covid-19. CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik highlighted that PIA is open and reaching out to partners in both Government and the Corporate sector, for forming partnerships and exploring synergies for the benefit of its customers.

Chief Medical Officer, Shifa, Dr Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque said that Shifa has been at the forefront to provide quality health services to the patients during the pandemic. Shifa remains determined to provide co-branded kits to PIA for onward distribution amongst its domestic and international passengers with a multi-layered surgical face mask and a custom made FDA approved hand sanitizer.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

