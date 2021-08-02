Sindh govt's highly controversial lockdown move

It is fact that the Sindh government-unlike the other provincial governments and the government at the centre-had displayed a highly methodological and astute approach to the Covid-19 challenge until recently. Unfortunately, however, it now appears to be showing some strong signs of fatigue and lack of focus.

The decisions announced by Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on last Saturday have therefore strengthened this perception. He has unnecessarily caused a considerable controversy, attracting criticism from the federal government functionaries and others.

The Sindh government is therefore required to pull its socks up and tinker with its Covid-19 strategy as early as possible. It must not squander away the gains that it has made in this ongoing battle under the leadership of CM Shah has made so far. In other words, it must step up its efforts with a view to protecting and preserving its gains.

Waheed Solangi (Karachi)

