Primary schools, seminaries in Punjab: Uniform curriculum to be enforced from today

ISLAMABAD: Uniform curriculum will be enforced at primary schools and seminaries in Punjab from August 2. This was announced by Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill on his twitter account on Sunday.

He said that on the beginning of new education year, implementation of uniform curriculum at primary level in all public, private schools and religious madaris would start across Punjab from August 2.

"Implementation on the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan and an important part of the PTI's manifesto has been started from Punjab," Shahbaz Gill tweeted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021