Sub-national immunization drive starts today

ISLAMABAD: The sub-national immunization campaign will start from Monday to reach more than 23.6 million children in 68 districts of all four provinces and the federal capital. According to an official of the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), approximately 179,000 frontline polio workers will go house-to-house, observing strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19, to ensure children protection from the crippling polio virus.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan said, "Pakistan has made significant progress over the past months and with the declining polio cases it is important to continue with full force."

He said," We need to ensure all eligible children are vaccinated during each campaign to build up their immunity. I urge all parents to welcome the polio teams and accept the polio drops."

"The current gains of the programme are fragile and can easily be reversed, especially during high transmission season when the virus is especially active. This is the most critical time for the program," said Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.