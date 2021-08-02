PTI trying to curtail media freedom: JI

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said that JI believes that independent media and freedom of expression are keys to the development of society and putting the country on track. While addressing the participants of central media workshop at Mansoora on Sunday, he said the different governments in Pakistan over years tried to twist the arm of media by putting financial curbs and using other tactics.

The PTI, he regretted, was also trying to curtail media freedom. For three years, he said, the government tried to promote a culture of self-censorship in media with the threat of curtailment in advertisement. Incidents of detainment of journalists, he regretted, also witnessed a rise over last couple of years. These tactics, he said, could never be a norm in a democratic society.

"A society builds on Islamic principle is ready to embrace criticism and adopts all positive things. The JI is trying hard for the achievement of this goal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021