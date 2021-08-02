PMT incident case: Court sends Hesco CE, LS on physical remand

HYDERABAD: The Special Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate here Sunday granted two-day physical remand of Chief Engineer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Zafar Solangi and Line Superintendent Muhammad Saleem to the Hyderabad police.

According to the police spokesman, the two officials were arrested on Saturday night in connection with the July 22 explosion in a Pole Mounted Transformer (PMT) in Latifabad unit 8 which killed 10 persons and injured around a dozen others with burns.

Earlier on Friday, a court granted three-day judicial remand of the private electricians Arsalan Rehmani, Majid Arain and Atif Jatt in the same case.

The three electricians had remained under the physical remand for five-day.

The police had also booked five employees of HESCO who were injured in the PMT blast in the FIR.