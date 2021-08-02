ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PMT incident case: Court sends Hesco CE, LS on physical remand

APP 02 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: The Special Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate here Sunday granted two-day physical remand of Chief Engineer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Zafar Solangi and Line Superintendent Muhammad Saleem to the Hyderabad police.

According to the police spokesman, the two officials were arrested on Saturday night in connection with the July 22 explosion in a Pole Mounted Transformer (PMT) in Latifabad unit 8 which killed 10 persons and injured around a dozen others with burns.

Earlier on Friday, a court granted three-day judicial remand of the private electricians Arsalan Rehmani, Majid Arain and Atif Jatt in the same case.

The three electricians had remained under the physical remand for five-day.

The police had also booked five employees of HESCO who were injured in the PMT blast in the FIR.

Court physical remand HESCO PMT incident case LS

PMT incident case: Court sends Hesco CE, LS on physical remand

Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM

Evergrande sells stakes in internet unit for $418m

WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'

IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs

Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities

Fires rage across southern Europe

Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar

Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers

Pressurising Gibbs is condemnable act: Fawad

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.