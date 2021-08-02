ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Liaquat University Hospital: Covid situation worsens as wards, ICUs filled

APP 02 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: In view of increasing cases of Covid-19, the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) administration has expressed concern over the situation that is worsening day by day and almost all beds in both hospitals had been occupied.

Director Admn LUH Abdul Sattar Jatoi in a statement on Sunday, said that all isolation wards and intensive care units of both hospitals were going out of the capacity due to alarming increase in Coronavirus cases, therefore a 35-bed special isolation ward had been prepared for accommodating the serious patients. Another 62-bed isolation ward is being prepared to face the situation but it will take two weeks to accomplish the task, Jatoi said.

The government had announced a complete lockdown to cope with any untoward situation in the province and if SOPs were not followed, the situation would become more serious, he warned.

Jatoi also appealed to the people to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) suggested by the health professionals and stressed upon them to remain inside their homes during lockdown so that increasing positivity rate could be contained.

Covid situation Liaquat University Hospital Abdul Sattar Jatoi LUH

Liaquat University Hospital: Covid situation worsens as wards, ICUs filled

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

Bordering districts of Balochistan: FPCCI thanks Iran for normalising power supply

Ex-UK envoy hands himself in to serve jail term

US, UK believe Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

Three Hezbollah men among 5 dead in funeral ambush

US authorities scramble, trade blame as millions face eviction

Myanmar ruler takes prime minister role, pledges elections

Scuffles in Berlin as Covid sceptics defy protest ban

Smart lockdown most viable solution to save economy from destruction: PM Imran

10 Covid vaccination centres in Karachi to operate 24 hours from August 2

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.