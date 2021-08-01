PTI secures three reserved seats to extend lead in AJK Assembly

PTI extended its lead in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, after winning three women's reserved seats out of a total of five, reported Aaj News.

The AJK Election Commission announced on Sunday that all five candidates won unopposed, with PTI nabbing three seats, and both PML-N and PPP winning one each.

Following these recent results, PTI has secured 29 seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, with 12 for PPP and seven for PML-N.

Imtiaz Naseem, Sabeha Sadique and Kausar Taqdees Gilani won from PTI, while Nabila Ayub from PPP and Nasaran Abbasi from PML-N gained a seat.

While a total of ten candidates submitted their nomination papers for the reserved seats, five of them withdrew their applications later.

Three reserved seats remain, with a single seat each constituted for technocrats, overseas Kashmiris and Ulema-o-mashaikh - with polling to be carried out on Monday.

Bilawal accuses PTI of ‘massively rigging’ AJK polls

The results of the hotly-contested AJK elections drew criticism and allegations of rigging from opposition parties.

AJK elections: Firdous challenges opposition to bring out evidence of rigging

However, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Aashiq Awan rebuffed these claims, stating that the current election commission and the incumbent government in AJK were appointed by PML-N, and there was no tangible evidence of rigging or malpractice.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said that they will work with the opposition to give a tough time to the government.