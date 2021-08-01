ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,422
6224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,034,837
5,02624hr
8.82% positivity
Sindh
382,865
Punjab
356,920
Balochistan
30,432
Islamabad
87,699
KPK
144,264
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korea July exports jump to record though growth pace slows

  • Imports soared 38.2% from a year earlier and compared to a 40.7% rise in June
Reuters 01 Aug 2021

SEOUL: South Korean exports jumped to a record high in July as overseas demand for chips and bio health products extended export growth to a ninth consecutive month, supporting an economic recovery facing headwind from the country's worst COVID-19 outbreak yet.

Exports rose 29.6% in July from the same month a year earlier to $55.43 billion, the largest amount since South Korea began compiling relevant data in 1956, the trade ministry said on Sunday.

The pace of growth, however, slowed from 39.8% in June on a fading base effect from a pandemic-induced slump last year. The figure was also short of the 30.2% median of 16 analyst estimates in a Reuters survey.

South Korea posts worst growth in two decades

Imports soared 38.2% from a year earlier and compared to a 40.7% rise in June.

With consumer sentiment weakening at home due to tightened social distancing measures since mid-July, the Bank of Korea is counting on global demand to lead economic growth which it forecasts at 4% for this year.

While growth in exports was widely expected to slow, July exports of chips and bio health products were brisk, gaining 39.6% and 27.2%, respectively.

Exports of petrochemical products also surged 59.5%, while those of cars and computers increased 12.3% and 26.4% respectively.

"Demand for main exports items across chips, cars and petrochemical products remains strong, as economic recovery is being led by advanced nations," said analyst Chun Kyu-yeon at Hana Financial Investment.

"Having said that, the pace of growth will weaken on fading base effects, and some hiccups in supply chains are raising logistical costs also."

By destination, exports to China - South Korea's biggest trading partner - gained 15.7% on year. Overseas sales to the United States and the European Union also increased 32.1% and 43.9%, respectively.

South Korea is currently battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak with record numbers of cases per day in the past week. Tighter curbs on movement and activity have been enacted to prevent spread of the coronavirus during South Korea's peak summer holiday season.

Bank of Korea COVID19 Exports South Korean exports

South Korea July exports jump to record though growth pace slows

New subsidy mechanism: Power Division moves Nepra for approval

Pakistan reports 62 deaths, 5,026 new infections in a single day

Pakistan can no longer host more Afghan refugees, says Moeed

Rockets hit Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan

President urges youth to take part in TBTT

KSE-100 posts 0.6pc negative return in July

Govt upbeat about higher cotton yield

Governor opens monsoon tree plantation drive

PM approves ‘One Window Ehsaas Policy’

‘China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters