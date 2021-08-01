PM approves ‘One Window Ehsaas Policy’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the One Window Ehsaas Policy to allow opening of One Window Ehsaas Centres in all the 154 districts of Pakistan for the provision of social welfare facilities under Ehsaas Programme in one space.

One Window Ehsaas Policy envisions multiple services offered by Ehsaas Programme through a single-window, according to an official handout.

The integration of database will facilitate adoption of the One Window Policy that will make targeting Ehsaas beneficiaries “predictable, evidence-based, transparent and effective in the Ehsaas ecosystem. Going forward, all socio-economic targeting under Ehsaas will use the Proxy Means Test (PMT),” it said. The One Window Ehsaas Policy comprises of six sets pillars; a one stop shop, a physical centre; back office digital interface; a public facing digital information and services platform; a mobile app; integrated database, and One Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy, the press release said. These six pillars of One Window Policy will increase cohesiveness and coordination across the different programmes offered by different implementing organisations and will improve beneficiary experience, it added.

One Window Centres, e-portal and app will enable beneficiaries to better access welfare services, cross-organisational data sharing while standard beneficiary identification methodology will allow for better visibility, and efficient and transparent targeting, according to the statement. The One Window Physical Ehsaas Centres will integrate all Ehsaas Programmes under one roof to allow beneficiaries to get information on all Ehsaas initiatives and access services in one space.

Ehsaas National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) 2021 survey is 97 percent complete countrywide and it is likely to miss revised deadline of July 31 for the survey completion. The survey was initially scheduled to be completed by June 30 but Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) failed to meet this deadline and revised the survey completion date from June 30 to July 31. On June 8, this year, PM launched One Window Ehsaas Centre in the federal capital to facilitate the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Programme under one roof.

The centre aims to mainly facilitate Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries whose families receive stipends through Points of Sale (POS) or Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) that have been placed at the One Window Centre. Partner banks have opened their branches and a Nadra (National Database and Registration Authority) office has also been set up at the centre. These centres will be set up in 154 districts across Pakistan.

Under the Ehsaas umbrella, there are many programmes for 14 different target groups, the statement said.

