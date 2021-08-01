LPG cylinder price raised by Rs10/kg
01 Aug 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Saturday raised the rate of LPG cylinder by Rs10 per kg for August. The price of domestic cylinder of 11.8 kgs has been increased by Rs113 and of commercial cylinder by Rs433.
The domestic cylinder price has jumped to Rs2,002 and commercial cylinder price up to Rs7,703.
According to the Ogra report, 21 percent of consumers in the country are using system gas and rest is using LPG and other sources of energy.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
New subsidy mechanism: Power Division moves Nepra for approval
LPG cylinder price raised by Rs10/kg
Federal govt opposes Sindh govt’s lockdown move
President urges youth to take part in TBTT
‘China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2’
PSX posts 0.6pc negative return in July
Governor opens monsoon tree plantation drive
PM approves ‘One Window Ehsaas Policy’
MoF upbeat about higher cotton yield
Shehbaz demands probe into purchase of ‘costly’ LNG
Ex-depot prices of petrol, kerosene oil increased
Read more stories
Comments