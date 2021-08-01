LPG cylinder price raised by Rs10/kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Saturday raised the rate of LPG cylinder by Rs10 per kg for August. The price of domestic cylinder of 11.8 kgs has been increased by Rs113 and of commercial cylinder by Rs433.

The domestic cylinder price has jumped to Rs2,002 and commercial cylinder price up to Rs7,703.

According to the Ogra report, 21 percent of consumers in the country are using system gas and rest is using LPG and other sources of energy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021