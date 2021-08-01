ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
Pakistan

Pak Army stages Medal Parade in DR Congo

INP 01 Aug 2021

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army stages Medal Parade in DR Congo Force Commander of UN Stabilization Mission in Congo Lt-Gen Marcos Affonso Da Costa attends a briefing.

Lieutenant General Marcos Affonso Da Costa, Force Commander of United Nations Stabilization Mission in Congo, witnessed the Multinational Joint Medal Parade organized by Pakistan Army, held at Pakistan Army Contingent Headquarters in the Democratic Republic of Congo, said a statement issued by the ISPR on Saturday.

The Pakistan Army being one of the largest troops contributing countries in the UN, for the first time in UN history, organized the multinational Joint Medal parade for the award of the United Nations’ Medal in recognition of the services and humanitarian efforts rendered by the peacekeepers.

Units from China, Indonesia and Uruguay participated along with the Pakistani contingent.

Unarmed combat drills, cultural shows and the display of military bands were also part of the event to promote multi-national culture in the UN environment.

Keeping alive the tradition, Pakistani peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves while undertaking challenging tasks of peacekeeping in conflict-torn areas.

A large number of military and civilian dignitaries also attended the colourful event. The conduct of the event has been applauded by the mission headquarters, Force Commander and UN hierarchy.

UNITED NATIONS ISPR Pakistan Army Lt Gen Marcos Affonso Da Costa DR Congo Force

