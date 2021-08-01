Three killed, four injured in rain-related incidents: PDMA

PESHAWAR: Three persons were killed and four other injured in different rain-related incidents while six houses were also damaged partially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; confirms Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Saturday.

The Director General (DG) PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sharif Hussain has said that district administrations and other concerned departments have been directed to accelerate relief operation in their respective areas.

District administration Chitral has partially restored road leading to Averak, Manur, Beshkeer, Nar Kot and Beghost localities. He said that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, PDMA, district administrations and concerned departments have been put on alert while the Emergency Operation Centre of the authority is also fully active. In case of any emergency, the people have been directed to report on Helpline 1700.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief over the loss of three lives in rain related mishaps occurred in various areas of the province. In a statement issued here, the chief minister also prayed for departed souls and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said that government stands beside the bereaved families in this hour of distress and need.

