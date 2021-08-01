ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Three killed, four injured in rain-related incidents: PDMA

Recorder Report 01 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: Three persons were killed and four other injured in different rain-related incidents while six houses were also damaged partially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; confirms Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Saturday.

The Director General (DG) PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sharif Hussain has said that district administrations and other concerned departments have been directed to accelerate relief operation in their respective areas.

District administration Chitral has partially restored road leading to Averak, Manur, Beshkeer, Nar Kot and Beghost localities. He said that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, PDMA, district administrations and concerned departments have been put on alert while the Emergency Operation Centre of the authority is also fully active. In case of any emergency, the people have been directed to report on Helpline 1700.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief over the loss of three lives in rain related mishaps occurred in various areas of the province. In a statement issued here, the chief minister also prayed for departed souls and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said that government stands beside the bereaved families in this hour of distress and need.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Khyber pakhtunkhwa rain PDMA Provincial Disaster Management Authority

