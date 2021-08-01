Four die, 10 hurt as van catches fire

ROJHAN: At least four people, children among them, were killed while ten others sustained burn injuries when a passenger van they were travelling in caught fire near the Shamsabad toll plaza on Saturday.

Rescue officials relayed that three children were among those burnt to death in the fire. The dead and injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility, the officials added.

It has not yet been determined how the van caught the fire, nor was there any immediate information about the identities of those killed and injured in the horrific incident.