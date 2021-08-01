ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
CS suspends 4 ACs for poor performance

Recorder Report 01 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The Chief Secretary Punjab on Saturday suspended four assistant commissioners and two secretaries of market committees over poor performance in price control measures.

The assistant commissioners of Hazro, Okara, Taunsa, Narowal and the secretaries of market committees of Multan and Kasur are among the officers who were sent packing.

The Chief Secretary during a meeting held to review the price control measures issued orders for action against the officers who were performing poorly. It was also decided to award certificates of appreciation to the Assistant Commissioners of Sargodha, Chak Jhumra and Layyah for their outstanding performance.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that availability of essential items at fixed rates would be ensured.

He said that implementation of officially-fixed prices was the responsibility of administrative officers, adding that officers performing well would be encouraged whereas poor performers would be held accountable. He directed that those who fleece people by creating artificial shortage of goods be dealt with iron hands.

Meanwhile, in the wake of rapid increase in corona cases in the province, the Chief Secretary Punjab has ordered to strictly implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and issued directions to all divisional commissioners in this regard.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and the Chief Secretary Punjab. The meeting reviewed the vaccination campaign, corona pandemic situation, medical facilities for the patients and also decided that the Divisional Commissioners would have the authority to launch door-to-door vaccination campaign in any district as and when required.

Secretary Primary Health Sara Aslam briefed the meeting that the rate of positive cases in two districts of Rawalpindi and Bhakkar is more than eight percent. She said that the vaccination campaign in the province is going on successfully and so far more than one and a half crore people have been inoculated. She said that more than 516,000 people were vaccinated on July 30.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

